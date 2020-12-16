Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Arista Networks traded as high as $293.06 and last traded at $291.94, with a volume of 8346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.59.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.36.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,048 shares of company stock worth $53,939,811 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Arista Networks by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

