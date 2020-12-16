Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.58 ($7.74).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.16 ($7.25) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.02. Aroundtown SA has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.