Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd (CVF.AX) (CVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd (CVF.AX) (ASX:CVF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd (CVF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.76.

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd (CVF.AX) Company Profile

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

