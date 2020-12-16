Artfinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $311.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.