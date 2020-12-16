Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects fourth-quarter organic revenues in Risk Management segment to be similar or slightly better than the third quarter. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level has been inducing an increase in interest expenses. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

AJG opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.