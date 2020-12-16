Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $123.00. The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 112394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

