Arvinas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,736 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.

ARVN opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 38.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

