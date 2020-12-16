AS Roma Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $308,658.00 worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00014439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

