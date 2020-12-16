Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.12.

AHT stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

