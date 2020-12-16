ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €443.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €356.79 ($419.75).

