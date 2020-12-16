ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $471.64

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $471.64 and last traded at $471.24, with a volume of 25878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

Get ASML alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.48. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.