Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%.

ASPU opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

