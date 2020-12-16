AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,505 ($98.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £98.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,387.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

