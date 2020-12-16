AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,505 ($98.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £98.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,387.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

