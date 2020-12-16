AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,515.29 ($111.25).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,505 ($98.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,387.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.50.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

