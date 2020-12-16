Atari Token (ATRI) Trading 97% Higher Over Last Week

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 97% against the dollar. Atari Token has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $473,070.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00064027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00426702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.