Atheios Trading Up 127.5% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 127.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $14,322.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

