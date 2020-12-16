Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.75

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,039 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

