ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 8th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 48.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.95 million, a PE ratio of -239.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

