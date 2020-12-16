ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 48.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.95 million, a PE ratio of -239.95 and a beta of 0.32. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Sidoti increased their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

