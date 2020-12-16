AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of ATRC opened at $47.83 on Monday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,007 shares of company stock worth $1,471,883 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

