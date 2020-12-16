Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $18,653.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00063648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00424255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,024,572 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

