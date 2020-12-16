Auroracoin (AUR) Price Tops $0.0648 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,466.08 or 1.00115311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00062253 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.