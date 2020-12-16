Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.29 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$425.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.87.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

