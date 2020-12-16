Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.49 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $259.09 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00016231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

