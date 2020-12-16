Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at $116,917,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -272.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

