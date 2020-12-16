Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of Avient stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avient by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.