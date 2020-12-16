Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVNT. BidaskClub raised Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

AVNT opened at $40.07 on Monday. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $881,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $7,996,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

