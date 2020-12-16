Axe One Day Volume Reaches $110,205.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a total market cap of $376,808.93 and approximately $110,205.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000082 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.