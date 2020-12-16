aXpire Hits Market Capitalization of $572,798.56 (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. aXpire has a market cap of $572,798.56 and $22,955.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aXpire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aXpire has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aXpire Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 346,274,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,274,001 tokens. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aXpire is www.axpire.com/consumer. aXpire’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

aXpire Token Trading

aXpire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aXpire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aXpire using one of the exchanges listed above.

