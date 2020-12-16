AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Up 5.3%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 682,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 487,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of -342.22 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $147,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

