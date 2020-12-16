B. Riley Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $87.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,312 shares of company stock worth $6,190,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

