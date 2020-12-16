Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Sells $2,333,816.10 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLL opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

