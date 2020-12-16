Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 27,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 25,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

About Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

