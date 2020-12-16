Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $137.46 million and approximately $79.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00032810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00146236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00182799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00427264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00143109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.