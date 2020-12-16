Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.36. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

