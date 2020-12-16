Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 74,592,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,324,665 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

