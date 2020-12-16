BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €64.76 ($76.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.62 and a 200 day moving average of €52.89. BASF SE has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.08 ($81.27). The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.