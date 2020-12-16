BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.76 ($76.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.89. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.08 ($81.27). The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion and a PE ratio of -29.90.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

