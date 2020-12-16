BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $466,196.84 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $466,196.84 and approximately $22.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001871 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000391 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

