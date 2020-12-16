Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $915,271.12 and $3,810.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

