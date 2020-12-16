Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $402,805.19 and approximately $87,358.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 248,850,478 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.