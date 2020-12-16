Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

NYSE BDC opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,498,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Belden by 13.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 528.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

