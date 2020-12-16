Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.15. 1,140,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 625% from the average session volume of 157,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

