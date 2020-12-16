Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 453.10 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 453.10 target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 393.28.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.