BEST (NYSE:BEST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.06

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 12611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get BEST alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.