BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 6.6%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.30. 384,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 165,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

