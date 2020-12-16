BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BHP Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

