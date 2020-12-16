BidaskClub Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.45.

ESRT stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -992.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,382,000 after purchasing an additional 251,978 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 796,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

