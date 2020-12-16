Bitball Treasure 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $164,803.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $56.35 million and approximately $164,803.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for approximately $125.22 or 0.00590105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00199480 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00133281 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000213 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

